Comedian's take on Philly pride goes viral with bit about Action News theme song

If you haven't seen it yet, Chip Chantry's act featuring Action News is making the rounds, and is getting lots of likes and shares.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A local comedian's act featuring Action News is going viral.

If you haven't seen it yet, South Philadelphia resident Chip Chantry's act is making the rounds getting lots of likes and shares.

In one part, he jokes that he demands people stand when the Action News theme comes on in his home.

"It's so funny to see so many people from the area just latch on to that song," Chantry told Action News.

"The Action News theme song. It's a rally cry for Philadelphia," he added. "It's like a sports anthem for people who don't even like sports and it's our childhood. It's what we grew up with."

And it's not just the theme song he references in his act.

"There are three people on this earth that I would take a bullet for," he jokes. "My wife, Jim Gardner, and the Philly Phanatic. I love my city. I am a patriot."

He then pretends to invite former Action News anchor Lisa Thomas-Laury onto the stage to great applause.

"All those references come back and I think it's what makes us proud as Philadelphians," Chantry said.

The comedian says he's performed with a lot of famous people, but he only felt starstruck once - when he met legendary Action News anchor Jim Gardner.

You can catch Chantry's act at Soul Joe's in Pottstown on June 20th. For tickets, visit SoulJoes.com.

He also has a special featuring some of his Action News bits coming soon to Netflix.