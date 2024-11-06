﻿Concihairge brings the salon to your doorstep

Concihairge brings all hair services to the comfort and convenience of your home or other locations.

﻿Concihairge brings the salon to your house

﻿Concihairge brings the salon to your house Concihairge brings all hair services to the comfort and convenience of your home or other locations.

﻿Concihairge brings the salon to your house Concihairge brings all hair services to the comfort and convenience of your home or other locations.

﻿Concihairge brings the salon to your house Concihairge brings all hair services to the comfort and convenience of your home or other locations.

Stephanie Cleck is the Founder and CEO of modern hair salon Concihairge.

Concihairge brings all hair services to the comfort and convenience of your home or other locations.

The service spans the Philadelphia region, ensuring a celebrity-like feel.

Each appointment begins with a consultation following your service of choice.

After Cleck's first child was born in 2009, she struggled to find a stylist to do her hair at home.

That sparked her entrepreneurial adventure in Northern Virginia, where her husband was stationed in the Navy.

After talking to some of her new mom friends and also struggling to get to the salon, she used her cosmetology background and brought the salon to them.

What was once a one-woman show turned into a successful business once her family moved to Philadelphia in 2014.

The business now has a headquarters in Pottstown and eight regional stylists specializing in extensions, keratins, and color.

Concihairge can be a one-stop shop for the whole family or a girls' day in with the option to book a hair party.

The family's connection to the military is part of the Concihairge mission and offers 10% off to all military families all year round.

You can visit the Concihairge website to book your appointment.

Concihairge|Instagram |Facebook