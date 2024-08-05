Here are the best sales and deals on items to buy in August

Consumer Reports reveals the best deals on some of its top-rated products to buy in August.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With summer winding down, August is jam-packed with big savings events like back to school and Labor Day sales.

Consumer Reports reveals the best deals on some of its top-rated products to buy this month.

This August, what you'll see sales-wise is really focused on back-to-school shopping. So if you're looking for tech gadgets for your kids or things for their dorm, anything like that is going to be on sale throughout the month.

A new laptop is a great way to kick off a new school year. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i is priced as low as $449.99 at Staples. CR says the 15.6-inch display has a touchscreen and considerable battery life that could last beyond a full day's work.

If you prefer something more sleek, go the tablet route. The Apple iPad is as low as $299.99 at Amazon. It's a 2022 model that aced CR's tests in performance, photo, and video. With a mesh WiFi network, you can ensure that homework and other tasks are done efficiently throughout the house. The TP-Link Deco Whole Home (3-pack) is as low as $129.99 at Amazon.

For college students, you can save some money by making coffee in your dorm. The coffee maker from Mr. Coffee is $49.95 at Walmart.

And don't forget about Labor Day early next month, the sales start soon. Those discounts tend to start around the middle of August when you will see big savings on mattresses, large appliances, and seasonal items like grills.

The flat-top grill from Blackstone is as low as $249.99 at Amazon. CR says the 28" flat-top maintains even temperatures across the surface on both low and high heat. A great grill to pair with a great ending to your summer.

Looking for something else? CR says you can also expect discounts on dehumidifiers, freezers, microwaves, printers, steam irons, and vacuums this month.