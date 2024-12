Coroner called to scene after tree falls on SUV in Chester County

WEST WHITELAND TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Chester County are on the scene after a tree fell onto an SUV.

It happened just before 10 a.m. Thursday in the area of Ship Road and Stonegate Court in West Whiteland Twp.

A damaged SUV is seen after it was hit by a falling tree in West Whiteland Twp., Pa. on Dec. 5, 2024.

Authorities say one person has been transported to Paoli Hospital.

Officials also say the coroner has also been called to the scene.

No further details about the nature of this incident have been released.

This story is developing and will be updated.