Coronor, large police presence at home in Upper Macungie Township, Pa

A large police presence was seen in the 200 block of Kristin Lane in Upper Macungie Township on Wednesday night.

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The coroner was at the scene of a police investigation in Lehigh County.

Crews were first called to the home around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a missing person.

Action News has been told the investigation is connected to that person.

State police, along with local authorities, were at the scene for several hours.

Action News is working to learn more details.

