Corvette club celebrates 50 years of cars and camaraderie in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Corvette Club of Northern Delaware first roared its engines in 1973. Since then, they have been hosting meetings, shows, contests, and cruises across the country.

Today, they held a show and contest at Diver Chevrolet. Funds were raised at the event to support The Ministry of Caring in Wilmington.

This morning's show also welcomed members of Living the Dream Corvette Club, which has been a close partner.

To learn more about the Corvette Club of Northern Delaware, visit their website.

