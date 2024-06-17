Students respond to emergencies on and off campus at University of Delaware

When they're not studying or taking classes, these college students are jumping in an ambulance and helping to save lives as part of the UD Emergency Care Unit.

When they're not studying or taking classes, these college students are jumping in an ambulance and helping to save lives as part of the UD Emergency Care Unit.

When they're not studying or taking classes, these college students are jumping in an ambulance and helping to save lives as part of the UD Emergency Care Unit.

When they're not studying or taking classes, these college students are jumping in an ambulance and helping to save lives as part of the UD Emergency Care Unit.

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- The University of Delaware Emergency Care Unit (UDECU) was formed in 1976 and has served the community both on and off campus ever since.

Today, the organization has over 50 members, including students from a broad array of majors offered by the University.

UDECU is staffed with crews every night during the spring and fall semesters. Some students even stick around for the summer, although calls become less infrequent. They also provide stand-by services at events like graduations or festivals.

In general, they are called on to provide emergency medical services across campus, around the city of Newark, and sometimes beyond.

To learn more about UDECU and some of its current students, watch the video above and visit their website.

RELATED: Camden family of firefighters, police officers celebrate new milestone