Could the Amazon strike impact consumers in the Philadelphia region?

Members of the Teamsters union went on strike in seven Amazon locations, pushing for higher wages, better benefits and safety protection.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With less than a week until Christmas, thousands of deliveries are coming in and out the Amazon shipping center in South Philadelphia.

This, as members of the Teamsters Union went on strike in seven Amazon locations, pushing for higher wages, better benefits and safety protection.

Some people in our region are concerned that a strike could lead to a delay in deliveries.

Amazon is telling customers that is not going to happen.

"Most likely there will not be much impact. Teamsters who are going on strike represent less than one percent of all of Amazon's U.S. workforce," said Dr. Subodha Kumar, a professor at the Fox School of Business at Temple University.

The Teamsters represent subcontractors who work with Amazon. In a statement, the union says Amazon has exploited and abused workers, and these workers are fed up and fighting back.

In response, Amazon says the Teamsters are intentionally misleading the public by saying they represent thousands of Amazon employees and drivers.

"Amazon is in a tricky situation," said Dr. Subodha Kumar. "If they don't do anything, it will have some impact on deliveries. If they do something it can open a can of worms."

In South Philadelphia, trucks continue to arrive with packages ahead of the holidays.

Amazon customers say they hope both sides can come to a resolution, soon.

"I'm a supporter of unions and fair labor and if they are under stressful conditions and need to be paid differently, then the time of the year really doesn't matter," said Katie Marmero of South Philadelphia.