Council Rock Newtown eliminated from Little League World Series

NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's the end of the road for the Council Rock Newtown Little League team.

The Bucks County boys fell 3-1 to a team from Hawaii in the elimination round of the Little League World Series on Tuesday.

Crowds have been packing the Green Parrot in Newtown to show support.

"Everywhere you go, you see hats, you see shirts, pats on the back. It's just been amazing," said Larry Uhl, whose son is a catcher on the team.

Years ago Keith Terry coached the team to the World Series in 2005.

He's happy to see how far they made it.

"It's brought back so many good memories," said Terry.