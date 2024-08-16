Council Rock Newtown falls to Texas in 1st Little League World Series game

NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fans are sticking by the Council Rock Newtown Little League team after a tough loss Thursday in the Little League World Series.

Community members packed the Green Parrot restaurant in Newtown to watch the boys from Bucks County play their first game of the tournament.

A 50/50 raffle was held to support the team on their trip to Williamsport.

Council Rock Newtown fell to a team from Texas, losing 9-0.

It wasn't the outcome they wanted but the community is keeping hope alive.

The team moves to the elimination bracket and will face a team from Salem, New Hampshire on Saturday at 7 p.m.

