Council Rock-Newtown feeling the PA love at Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A team from Bucks County is preparing for the Little League World Series this week in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The Council Rock Newtown baseball team is riding high on an 18-game winning streak.

They play their series opener on Thursday night against the Southwest Regional team from Texas.

Head coach Brad Hamilton told our Ducis Rogers that despite not being on their home turf, the team still feels the support from their fellow Pennsylvanians.

"You getting the sense it's going to feel like a home game in Williamsport?" Ducis asked.

"I'm getting that sense!" Hamilton said. "Just having that PA emblem on you, people are just excited to say hello and wish you luck, which is wonderful."

The team is already in Williamsport.

This marks their first trip back to the Little League World Series since 2005.