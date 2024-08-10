WATCH LIVE

Council Rock Newtown headed to Little League World Series

The boys from Bucks County will face the Southwest Region on Thursday, August 15.

Saturday, August 10, 2024 2:15AM
NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Council Rock Newtown Little League is headed to the Little League World Series.

The baseball players from Bucks County defeated Washington D.C. 5-1 in the Mid-Atlantic Regional final on Friday to advance.

With bases loaded, Ryan Uhl helped to secure the lead with a bases-clearing double.

The LLBWS tournament in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, starts Aug. 14 and is capped with the United States and International finals on Aug. 24 and the LLBWS championship game on Aug. 25.

This year's MLB Little League Classic will feature the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers facing off at historic Bowman Field in Williamsport on Aug. 18.

Council Rock Newtown will face the Southwest Region on Thursday, August 15.

