Crash causing delays on NJ Turnpike in Bordentown Twp.; damaged van, bus stopped at the scene

BORDENTOWN TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A crash is causing delays on the New Jersey Turnpike in Bordentown Twp.
It happened in the area of Interchange 7 (Route 206).
The circumstances of this crash are not yet known.
Video from Chopper 6 showed a bus being hooked up to a tow truck. A damaged cargo van could also be seen.
Sand was being dumped on the roadway for an apparent fluid spill.
A long line of traffic could be seen approaching the crash site.
There was no immediate word on any injuries.
