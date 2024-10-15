Crash causing delays on NJ Turnpike in Bordentown Twp.; damaged van, bus stopped at the scene

Chopper 6 video showed the scene of a crash along the New Jersey Turnpike in Bordentown Twp.

BORDENTOWN TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A crash is causing delays on the New Jersey Turnpike in Bordentown Twp.

It happened in the area of Interchange 7 (Route 206).

The circumstances of this crash are not yet known.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a bus being hooked up to a tow truck. A damaged cargo van could also be seen.

Sand was being dumped on the roadway for an apparent fluid spill.

A long line of traffic could be seen approaching the crash site.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

