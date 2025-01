Crews battling church fire in Norristown, Pa.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Firefighters are working to extinguish a church fire in Norristown.

The blaze broke out just before 7 p.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of Dekalb Street.

Chopper 6 was overhead as heavy smoke billowed from the structure.

The fire has reached two alarms.

Crews are still investigating the cause.

No injuries have been reported.

