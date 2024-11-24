Crews work to repair water main break in Northern Liberties

It is unclear how big the water main is, or how long it will take to repair it.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Crews are working to repair a water main break in the Northern Liberties section of the city.

Philadelphia Water Department was called out to the area of 4th Street and Girard Avenue around 9 a.m. Sunday.

Girard Avenue is closed in that area.

The main break is also impacting SEPTA's Route 15 trolley that runs along Girard Avenue.

It is unclear how big the water main is, or how long it will take to repair it.

There is no word on if any customers are currently without water.