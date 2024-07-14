Man fatally shot, robbed in Chester County alley; family seeks answers

EXTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man watching a movie with his family was called away and never returned to their Chester County home.

His relatives hope someone out there knows something that will solve his murder.

"He was very fearless. He, you know, lived how he wanted to live. He enjoyed being on his phone, taking pictures, making sure he looked his best," a family member said.

That's how a relative, who only wanted to be identified as Steph, described 27-year-old Armere Dajour Naylor.

On March 8, Steph talked to Naylor on the phone for 45 minutes around 11:30 a.m.

"I said 'I love you' and he said 'I love you more' and that was the very last time I spoke to him," Steph said.

Steph noted that at the time, Naylor was at home in Exton with another family member.

That afternoon he was lying on the couch and they were watching a movie.

"He got a phone call," she said. "And he said 'I have to go get some clothes. I'll be back.'"

Around 2:30 to 3 p.m., she said a white SUV picked him up from the house. Just before 8 p.m., gunfire was reported along the 700 block of East Diamond Street in Coatesville, Chester County.

Naylor had been shot and killed.

"His cell phone was taken from him. And any money that he might have had on him, which he most likely did, that was taken as well," said Steph.

The Citizens Crime Commission is administering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.