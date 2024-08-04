Man killed during ambush while driving with friend in Kensington years ago; family seeks justice

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three years ago, a man and his friends were ambushed while driving in Philadelphia, which ended in a deadly shooting.

Now, the victim's family hopes someone will come forward to help find their loved one's killer.

"Christian was a wonderful person. He was loved by so many," said Gloria Brooks about her brother, Christian Newsome.

Brooks is still trying to find out what happened to her brother.

"Christian was 29 years old when he was murdered on June 2, 2020," she said.

Just after 11 p.m., Newsome was driving with a childhood friend in Kensington when the friend reportedly said a vehicle pulled alongside them and started shooting.

"Detectives let us see a video where a green car followed my brother. He stayed a car length behind and followed him all the way to O and Hunting Park where he speeded up while my brother was at the light and shot," Brooks recalled.

Newsome was able to drive a few more seconds before he died and crashed the car into a tree along the 4600 block of Potter Street.

The suspect's vehicle is described by police as a 2009 to 2016 Nissan Maxima. It was reportedly teal or green in color and had a moon roof, chrome rims, and turn signal mirrors.

After the shooting, the vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Kensington Avenue passing Somerset Street.

"If anyone has seen something, please say something. If you know something, say something," Brooks pleaded.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.