Man shot, killed while hanging out with friends in Philadelphia years ago; father seeks answers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young man who was hanging out with his friend in Hunting Park was gunned down in a double shooting years ago in Philadelphia.

Now, three years later, his father hopes someone will come forward to help solve his son's murder.

Judson Campfield describes his son, Jayvonne, as always making people laugh.

"He was a fun-loving kid. Jayvonne was very funny, he was fun-loving. He was the life of the party," said Judson.

On July 8, 2021, Jayvonne was hanging out with a friend along West Bristol Street near Franklin Street in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section.

At about 10 p.m., Judson says Jayvonne's mother did her nightly check-in call with the 22-year-old.

"He said, 'Yeah I'm hanging out down in Hunting Park but Mom I'll be going home shortly. So don't worry you can go ahead and you can go to sleep I'll be just fine,'" Judson recalled.

Just before 11:30 p.m., police were called to the area for the report of a shooting.

"As they were walking up the block and turning the corner some guys started shooting from down the block at them. And Jayvonne wound up getting hit in the back and his friend got hit in the arm," said Judson.

Jayvonne was pronounced dead at the hospital. His friend told Judson he believed he, not Jayvonne, was the target.

"Because of a big argument he had with some guy over the phone," Judson explained.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"Just prayerfully someone will come forward and let the cops, the detectives, and everything know what was going on," said Judson.