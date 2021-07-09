1 dead, 1 critical in Hunting Park shooting; 27 shots fired: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A double shooting where at least 27 shots were fired in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia left one man dead and another injured, police said.It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday at Franklin and Bristol streets.Police responded to the intersection for the reports of gunshots.Arriving officers found two shooting victims, both 22-year-old males.One victim was lying unresponsive on the sidewalk with at least one gunshot wound to the back, police said.He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.The second 22-year-old male was shot once in the shoulder. He is listed in critical condition, but is expected to survive his injuries.Four parked vehicles were struck by the gunfire.No arrests have been made.Police said there are numerous businesses in the area that have outside surveillance cameras which may help them with their investigation.