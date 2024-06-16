Man shot, killed on Halloween 2 years ago while cleaning out Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother whose son was shot and killed on Halloween two years ago in Philadelphia is asking for the public's help in finding his killer.

Joyce Ann Mayers said her son, Matthew Thomas, was into art and cooking.

"Nobody comes into the kitchen when he's cooking because he loves to cook and everything is just immaculate," she said.

The 47-year-old was planning on cooking dinner for his mother on October 31, 2022. When he didn't return from work, she became concerned.

"It's like 6:30, 7 p.m., it's getting close to 8 p.m., it's getting close to 9 p.m., so I texted Matthew I'm really worried," Mayers recalled.

Just after 10 p.m., she received the call she most feared from the police.

"Your son Matthew was killed this afternoon. He was shot to death," she said.

At 5:35 p.m., police were called to a home along the 2500 block of Carroll Street in Southwest Philadelphia, where Thomas was doing work clearing out a home.

Police found him lying next to a silver Dodge pickup truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officers say.

"He was just kind and generous and sympathetic and empathetic with everyone he met," his mother recalled.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"There's a $20,000 reward, so please take the money. Use the money to help your family but help my family, help my son, he needs justice," Mayers said.