Crowds gathered to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- St. Patrick's Day is Monday and Philadelphia is celebrating the luck of the Irish.

Over the weekend, the city was lit up in green, highlighting Irish culture during the St. Patrick's Day parade, which is one of the oldest parades in the country.

Thousands lined the Ben Franklin Parkway on Sunday to watch the celebration, and take in the music and dancing.

Folks attending said they love the camaraderie.

"Just a great day to go out and hang out with friends and have corned beef and cabbage," said Jim Kenville, from Cinnaminson, New Jersey.

That mindset continued throughout the day as people headed to bars in Philadelphia to keep the party going.

"The atmosphere is definitely more celebratory I'm about to order a green beer also an homage to the holiday as well," said Gemma Tate, of Collingswood, NJ.

There was a dancing crowd at McGillin's Olde Ale Hous in Center City, where folks were in a good mood and the green beer was flowing.

"We went to the parade in the morning and after that, we just came here and we got the green beer," said Narintadeach Charoensombut, of South Philadelphia.

A lot of people in town said it's a day to celebrate their Irish heritage.

"I love being an Irishman today, it's fantastic," said Jim Terry, of Downingtown.

The celebration continues on Monday at Plough & the Stars in Old City, where they are hosting an Irish breakfast fundraising event.

The restaurant will be busy in support of young students for Judge Jimmy Lynn's 26th annual St. Patrick's Day Breakfast.

The $50 admission will benefit the St. Francis de Sales School, a Catholic elementary school in West Philadelphia.

The fundraiser is from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., and will include a full Irish breakfast, live music, dancing and art.

"For the first time in my life, I have come to the states for Patrick's Day, and I have always thought it might be a wonderful place to come to," said Aidan O'Sullivan, who is visiting from Dublin, Ireland.