Crozer employees marking their final days ahead of closure this week

UPLAND, Pa. (WPVI) -- Staff members at Crozer Chester Medical Center are trying to squeeze in patients for last-minute appointments ahead of Friday's closure.

"It's going to be really hard to say goodbye. They've become your family," explained Caroline Smeltzer.

Smeltzer is now cancer-free but has been a patient at Crozer for over three years. Her three-month check-ups will now be delayed as she looks for new care.

MORE | Crozer Health hospital emergency rooms stop accepting patients

"I don't want anybody but Dr. Chura. I don't want to lose him and start over with somebody. I never met anyone who doesn't know my history," explained Smeltzer.

Currently, she doesn't have an oncologist lined up, and for a new primary care doctor, she's being waitlisted until the end of September.

"They're great people, I feel really sad for them because I don't know where they are going to go, they truly deserve the best. They are gems," noted Smeltzer.

SEE ALSO | Employees report for final shift at Taylor Hospital before it closes for good

Patients say they are worried about their caretakers and where they'll end up. Meanwhile, their caretakers aren't concerned about themselves, but for their patients.

"My main purpose and goal right now is to transition our patients as smoothly as possible with less interruption with their care than to worry about myself right now," explained Melanie McKendry, the lead medical assistant at GYN Oncology at Crozer.

Crozer Chester Medical Center will close Friday, and nearby Taylor Hospital in Ridley, which is also owned by Prospect Medical Holdings, closed over the weekend.

Inside Crozer, employees have already begun packing things up. What's left are inspirational messages to get them through this difficult closure.

"This is a rapid change. You can't transition patients in 90 days, let alone 10 days. Prospect is playing a game of Monopoly, and we're literally playing the game of life and death over here," said McKendry.

A Crozer job and resource fair is currently being planned at Subaru Park on May 13.