Cyclist dies after being struck by car in Upper Gwynedd Township, Montgomery County

UPPER GWYNEDD, Pa. (WPVI) -- A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a car in Montgomery County.

It happened around 6 p.m. on Thursday along Allentown Road, near Green Street, in Upper Gwynedd Township, Pennsylvania.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver did stop.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Allentown Road is back open as the investigation continues.