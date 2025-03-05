Man accused of recording victims at South Jersey gym bathroom

HAMILTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A Mays Landing, New Jersey, man is now in custody for allegedly using his phone to record victims in the men's restroom of a Planet Fitness.

Daniel Zhang, 23, faces 15 counts of invasion of privacy.

Investigators say Zhang recorded his victims by standing in the bathroom stall and reaching the cell phone up to the top of the stall barriers.

On September 16, Hamilton Township police responded to the Planet Fitness on Black Horse Pike after one victim reported Zhang for trying to record him.

Joseph Hayes was there.

"That's what I walked into...The guy trying to get his phone back from the guy who saw some pictures of himself on his phone," said Joseph Hayes.

Police say in Zhang's phone were 50 videos of numerous victims. They were reportedly recorded between May and September 2024.

The news was disturbing to gym members on Tuesday night.

"You wouldn't think people are out here doing things like that; you hear that on the news, don't see it in your town. Pretty crazy," said Robert Hagel of Mays Landing.

According to the arrest affidavit, Zhang admitted to recording one victim at least one other time. He also said that attraction is what makes him want to record them.

"It's very disturbing, as many pictures as he had, no one else knew. If that guy wouldn't have looked up, he would've never known either," said Donovan Hayes of Mays Landing.

Investigators say other incidents happened at the Wawa in Mays Landing and at various locations in Medford, Egg Harbor City and Bermuda.

As police investigate, they say more charges are possible.