Darius Rucker announced as a headliner for Musikfest 2025

Darius Rucker will return to headline one of Musikfest's biggest nights this summer.

Darius Rucker will return to headline one of Musikfest's biggest nights this summer.

Darius Rucker will return to headline one of Musikfest's biggest nights this summer.

Darius Rucker will return to headline one of Musikfest's biggest nights this summer.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- Darius Rucker will return to headline one of Musikfest's biggest nights this summer.

The singer will perform on Sunday, Aug. 3, which is the third night of the 11-day festival.

Tickets for the show will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

RELATED: Riley Green announced as 1st headliner for Musikfest 2025 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

It will be Musikfest's 42nd year.

Last year, the festival featured more than 500 performances across 16 stages.

Musikfest will run from Aug. 1 to Aug. 10 at various venues throughout Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

