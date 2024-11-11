24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Riley Green announced as 1st headliner for Musikfest 2025 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, November 11, 2024 5:18PM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- The first headliner for Musikfest 2025 has been announced!

Riley Green will take the Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza on August 1, organizers announced on social media on Monday. He will be joined by John Morgan.

Riley Green performs during Country Radio Seminar on Friday, March 1, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn.
Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP

The annual event in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, will be from August 1 -10, 2025.

Organizers say the event is the largest free music festival in the nation. However, shows at Wind Creek Steel Stage require tickets.

It features nearly 50 food vendors, children and family activites, and a fireworks display on the closing night.

Tickets for the Wind Creek Steel Stage go on sale Friday.

For more information, visit the Musikfest website.

