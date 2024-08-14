Former NJ middle school teacher, basketball coach facing sex assault charges

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A former Trenton elementary school teacher and basketball coach is facing a long list of sexual assault charges.

On Tuesday, police announced the arrest of Darrell Moody, 51, of Plainfield. He's accused of sexually assaulting a student between 2014 and 2019.

The victim came forward in May 2024, stating the assaults began at Parker Elementary School, where Moody taught 5th graders, police said.

Authorities allege Moody sexually assaulted the victim over the course of several years beginning in middle school and continuing to high school. Moody was also coaching basketball at Joyce Kilmer Middle School during that time.

Anyone who feels they may have been a victim is asked to contact Trenton police at (609) 989-6568.

Action News has reached out to the Trenton School District for comment but we have not heard back.

In an unrelated arrest on June 27, 2023, South Plainfield Police Department charged Moody with one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and one count of second-degree solicitation of a minor for prostitution.

In connection with the student assault case, Moody is being charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault, two counts of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.