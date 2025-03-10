Dating show 'Ready To Love' filmed in Philadelphia helping singles find romance

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Finding love in this great, big city has proven to be challenging. It's why one woman decided to skip the dating apps and go all in on a dating show filmed right here in Philly.

Last year, Philadelphia ranked among the worst cities in the country for dating, but a new show filmed right here in the City of Brotherly Love is proving that there are still some hidden gems to be found.

Shani Jenkins is a celebrity stylist and entrepreneur from West Philadelphia. She says she works very hard, which made it difficult to find love.

She says online dating felt impersonal, so a friend recommended she try out for Season 10 of "Ready to Love" on Oprah's network, OWN.

The show filmed its newest season in Philadelphia over the summer, with 20 men and women looking to settle down. Shani says the experience was like speed dating on steroids.

"You have like 15 minutes to really figure out does this person meet your non-negotiables, are they dating with intention, what's a deal breaker for them, questions you would usually wait months to ask, you're asking in 24 hours," said Shani Jenkins.

Did Shani find love on the show?

"One of my biggest supporters and my biggest cheerleaders is someone I met in this experience, so I did find love," she says.

While she couldn't reveal too much, Shani says things are starting to get spicy on this latest episode. "Ready to Love" airs Friday nights on OWN.