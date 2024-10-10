'I wasn't running': U.S. Marshals arrest hit-and-run suspect accused of killing 14-year-old

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The hit-and-run suspect accused of killing a teen girl who was walking home with her mother last month was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Philadelphia.

Only Action News was there as 40-year-old Marvin Wicker was taken into custody on the unit block of W. Coulter Street in Philadelphia around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Wicker was wanted on multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, in the death of 14-year-old Dawn Watson.

The fatal crash happened back on September 26 when Watson and her mother were crossing the street on the 6500 block of Haverford Avenue.

PICTURED: Only Action News was there as Marvin Wicker was arrested on the unit block of W. Coulter Street in Philadelphia on Oct. 10, 2024.

Video shows the speeding car flying through the intersection. The car plowed into Watson, dragging her hundreds of feet and killing her.

"Dawn and I were walking home from the store and the car was coming up so fast," the victim's mother, Melanie Anderson, said earlier this week during a vigil.

The car involved was found on September 30 under a tarp with extensive damage near 58th Street and Girard Avenue.

Wicker claims he was trying to find a way to turn himself in after being publicly identified as a suspect in this case on Monday.

"I was turning myself in. I wasn't running. I apologize to the family. My heart does go out to them," Wicker told Action News as he was being led away in handcuffs.

But Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark doesn't believe that's the case.

"He fled from what we believe was the Upper Darby area or West Philadelphia area -- where he was residing -- all the way over here to Germantown. So it's our position he wasn't going to turn himself in," Clark said,.

Wicker was found in a home at the corner of Coulter and Lena streets in Germantown. A man inside that home, who identified himself as Wicker's uncle, talked to us.

"He's devastated by it. He just didn't know what to do. He's going in there now, telling him the situation. He panicked and got lost. Didn't know what else to do," said Clarene Higgs.

Investigators hope this arrest will bring the family closure.