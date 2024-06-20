Influencer 'Meatball' sentenced to probation in connection with Philadelphia looting chaos

Influencer 'Meatball' sentenced to probation in connection with Philadelphia looting chaos

Influencer 'Meatball' sentenced to probation in connection with Philadelphia looting chaos

Influencer 'Meatball' sentenced to probation in connection with Philadelphia looting chaos

Influencer 'Meatball' sentenced to probation in connection with Philadelphia looting chaos

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A judge sentenced Philadelphia social media influencer "Meatball" to five years of probation on Thursday.

Dayjia Blackwell, 22, was charged with burglary after police say she live-streamed the looting that broke out following the acquittal of a police officer last year.

READ MORE: Woman accused of encouraging Philadelphia looters live on social media among dozens charged

Dayjia Blackwell

Blackwell's video showed people targeting Center City businesses and stores at the Roosevelt Mall.

Investigators say she encouraged the crimes and took part as well.

She was one of more than 50 people taken into custody in connection with the looting.