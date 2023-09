Looting reported at Foot Locker store in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police officers have descended on Center City Tuesday night following a looting incident at a Foot Locker store.

It happened on the 1500 block of Chestnut Street just after 8 p.m.

Video obtained by Action News shows people running out of the store with items.

It's still unclear if any arrests have been made at this time.

