Man arrested in double murder of couple in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Detectives have a break in an unsolved December double murder case in North Philadelphia.

Police arrested 46-year-old Bilal Simmons for the shooting deaths of a couple on December 19.

Bilal Simmons

Terrell Sanders, 39, and his girlfriend, 35-year-old Jocelynn Marshall, were killed inside Sanders' apartment on the 1800 block of West Diamond Street.

So far, investigators have not said what motivated the crime.