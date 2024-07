Death investigation underway after 5-month-old dies in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after an infant died in Philadelphia on Sunday.

According to police, a 5-month-old boy was found unresponsive in the morning by his mother.

They were at Northern Children's Services on Ridge Avenue in Wissahickon, officers say.

The child was rushed to Einstein Medical Center, where he later died.

So far, there is no word on what caused the child's death. Authorities did not say whether charges were being filed.