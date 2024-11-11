Delaware County community hosts parade, special events in honor of Veterans Day

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Communities across the Delaware Valley region honored Veterans Day on Monday with a series of parades and special events.

One such celebration happened in Media, Delaware County.

"It means a lot to me, I'm happy to see it," said Vietnam veteran John Todd.

Monday marked the 65th Media Veterans Day Parade. The borough hosted the parade with the help of the County of Delaware and the Delaware County Intermediate Unit.

"Here in Media, this is our county seat. This is the best Veterans Day parade in the region," said Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

The grand display was meaningful both for veterans who participated and those who watched along the parade route.

"Oh yeah, very great. Feels great to be here," said Yong Choe, a Vietnam veteran.

Vietnam veteran Henry Briddell watched the parade from the sidelines with appreciation.

"This was actually my first time being here, this was very nice," said Briddell, whose daughters accompanied him to the parade.

The event gives veterans the recognition and appreciation that, for some, is long overdue.

"It's great," said retired Marine Sergeant Sam Lewis as his eyes began to well with tears. "We appreciate people coming out."

Another show of thanks in Media was a program that included tributes to women in the armed services, including the parade's grand marshall, Master Sergeant Tanya Harris of the Air Force and Air National Guard.

"I think it's important for people to know that women are in the military too, we're not just secretaries and admin assistants," said Harris. "They're pilots, they're navigators."

As part of the program, middle school students read essays they'd written in honor of inspirational women in the military.

Morgan Vaughn of Levittown wrote about her stepmother, Tiquicia Spence, who serves full-time with the Army National Guard.

"She works really hard for her family and her country, so I find that inspiring," said Vaughn.

"Being an inspiration for her and any other kids, it always hits home," said Spence.

The parade and program brought together people of all ages.

"You've got the real McCoy here," said World War II veteran Ed Buffman, the founder of the Pennsylvania Veterans Museum.

The County of Delaware and its Intermediate Unit helped with the celebration in Media as well.

People like VFW Post volunteer Kelly O'Loughlin appreciate the chance to show veterans how much they mean to the community.

"Show them respect," she said. "That's the key to life."