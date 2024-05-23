Suspect in custody after 2 dead, 3 injured during shots fired in Chester, Pa. business

The three victims who were wounded are said to have serious injuries.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two people are dead and three others are seriously injured after an employee at a business in Chester, Delaware County, opened fire on Wednesday morning.

Authorities are expected to provide an update on the deadly shooting Thursday afternoon.

The suspect, who Action News learned has made threats in the past, is in custody. That person's name has not been released.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. at Delaware County Linen in the 2600 block of W. 4th Street.

Officials confirmed the people who died were employees. Their identities have not yet been released.

"Two individuals who, unfortunately, have lost their life just by showing up at work today," Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.

Employees said, at first, they thought the sound of gunshots was actually an explosion, possibly from the chemicals used in the cleaning process.

Then, they heard co-workers telling them to get out of the building and take cover.

"We're all scared because of what happened. We saw somebody was coming, but we didn't stay to see what would happen. Everyone just ran for their lives," said another employee.

Chopper 6 was over the scene after a shooting at a business in Chester, Pa. on Wednesday morning.

One of the people who was shot is a supervisor at the business, Chester Mayor Stefan Roots said. It's not known if that supervisor was among the dead.

After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene in his personal vehicle.

However, he was stopped by a police officer from Trainer, Pa., who heard the vehicle description. The suspect was taken into custody at Kane and Culhane streets in Chester.

A police source and a neighbor say that's where the suspect lives, so it appears he was driving home after the shooting.

The neighbor said she saw the suspect on the ground being arrested. She added that the family recently moved to the area from Puerto Rico.

"I looked out the window after the police sirens woke me up," said neighbor Christina Martinez. "And there's my neighbor, on the ground, getting arrested and they took him away. It was like a movie."

A gun was found inside the suspect's car, officials say. It wasn't immediately known if that was the weapon used in the shooting.

The three victims who were wounded are said to have serious injuries. One of the injured victims was rushed to the hospital by Chester police officers.