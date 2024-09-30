Delaware nonprofit 'PAWS for People' is a treat for community members

PAWS for People is a Delaware based nonprofit bridging the gap between community members and man's best friend.

PAWS for People is a Delaware based nonprofit bridging the gap between community members and man's best friend.

PAWS for People is a Delaware based nonprofit bridging the gap between community members and man's best friend.

PAWS for People is a Delaware based nonprofit bridging the gap between community members and man's best friend.

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- PAWS for People is a Delaware based nonprofit bridging the gap between community members and man's best friend.

Volunteers take trips to various establishments across the area to lift people's spirits with pet therapy.

The goal is for recipients to have positive interactions amidst whatever is happening in their lives.

One of those establishments they visit is called "Sean's House," a mental health youth center that's located near the University of Delaware.

For more information, check out their website.