Delaware State Police investigating fatal 3-car, head-on collision

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal three-car crash that took place in New Castle County on Monday.

It happened at approximately 4 p.m. on the 1100 block of Wilson Road in Brandywine Hundred.

Troopers responded to the scene for reports of a three-car, head-on collision.

Upon arrival, authorities said two people in two of the vehicles were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An elderly man in the third vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Wilson Road has been closed for investigation.

State police have not released the victim's identity or what led to the crash.