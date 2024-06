Delaware State Police search for suspect accused of stealing over $11,000 in cigarettes

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing over $11,000 in cigarettes.

It happened at the Walgreens on New Linden Hill Road in Wilmington, New Castle County on Thursday.

According to state police, an employee was occupied in another section of the store when the suspect allegedly snuck behind the counter and took the cigarettes.

Anyone with information on the suspect or this incident is asked to contact state police at 302-633-5000.