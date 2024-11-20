'He was so bubbly': Sister opens up about bicyclist killed in Philadelphia hit-and-run crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News spoke with the sister of a bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in North Philadelphia on Monday.

"He will definitely be remembered as a good man and just a good person," said Denasia Hanna while fighting back tears.

"My heart dropped, like dropped. That was brother, but that was also my best friend," she added.

Police: Hit-and-run driver kills bicyclists, then crashes into car and home before arrest

The crash happened around 2 p.m. at 25th and Diamond streets in the city's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

Police say a driver hit a man on a bicycle and then took off.

Hanna identified the victim as her brother, 28-year-old Dominique Jones. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"He did everything he could to stay clean, stay out of the way, and stay away from all the drama happening in the streets and still, still something got him," Hanna said.

Philadelphia police say they have taken the driver in this incident into custody. He was identified as 37-year-old Mark Henderson.

Nearly two miles away from the crash scene, police say Henderson slammed into a car and home at 5th Street and Susquehanna Avenue before being arrested.

"Obviously, I'm angry and sad, because I don't feel like this was all he had to contribute to their world. I would hope that they (Henderson) get their stuff together and hopefully never put somebody through this pain again," Hanna said.

Hanna said Jones was a promising musician who was growing in popularity. He was known as Dom Wavey.

While she left Philadelphia with her son, Hanna says Jones wanted to stay to pursue his music.

"He was so bubbly and fun and energetic and always dancing and always laughing," Hanna said.

"He had a lot of music that was like bubbly and bumping and makes you want to get up and dance and just live. And then he had some music that was just like his pain. We've been through a lot," she continued.

Police say Henderson faces a series of charges, including homicide by vehicle, DUI, VUFA, fleeing police, accident involving death, and other related offenses.

Family members told Action News they hope to lay Jones to rest this week.