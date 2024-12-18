Person of interest in custody following 2023 murder of teen on way to school

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have taken a person of interest into custody in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old boy nearly two years ago, Action News has learned.

The victim, Devin Weedon, was killed back in March of 2023 while walking to Simon Gratz High School in the city's Tioga-Nicetown neighborhood.

Devin Weedon

Police believe robbery was the motive for the teen's death.

"Things will never be the same. This is a little piece of relief. I am praying for the guys involved in this. I'm looking forward to going to court," Devub's father, Gary Weedon, told our Sharrie Williams on Tuesday night.

Sources tell Action News that police are expected to have a news conference on Wednesday to share new details on the case.

Four suspects were being sought in connection with the fatal shooting.

