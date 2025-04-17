The Dish: Lobster pappardelle from Mona in Center City

We are heading straight into seafood season and going big with a deliciously decadent lobster pappardelle.

We are heading straight into seafood season and going big with a deliciously decadent lobster pappardelle.

We are heading straight into seafood season and going big with a deliciously decadent lobster pappardelle.

We are heading straight into seafood season and going big with a deliciously decadent lobster pappardelle.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week on the Dish, we are heading straight into seafood season and going big with a deliciously decadent lobster pappardelle.

It's one of the best sellers at Mona, a new Mediterranean hot spot in Center City.

There are only a few ingredients in this dish, but you should know that this is a "treat yourself" kind of dish and it puts on a good show. Executive Chef David Maldonado says this is his favorite dish on the menu.

Mona is the newest restaurant from Teddy Sourias and it sits alongside some of his other eateries on Chestnut Street.

Sourias has more than ten establishments in Center City and recently turned an old furniture store into this Mediterranean oasis that honors his Greek heritage.

"I envisioned a nice, beautiful Mediterranean restaurant in this location, and here we are today," he says. "It feels like you're on a beach in Greece."

Aside from the lobster pappardelle, the menu includes Greek specialties like kabobs, spreads like hummus and babaganoush, and saganaki, a flaming cheese.

Lobster pappardelle from Mona recipe

Ingredients:

- 3.5 ounces of lobster

- 3.5 ounces of Brandy

- Pappardelle pasta (homemade or store-bought)

- Chili butter (whip butter, chili flakes, crushed garlic, and herbs like thyme and oregano)

- 4 tablespoons of salted butter

- Crumbled Feta cheese

- 1 tablespoon of marinara sauce

Directions:

1. Melt both the salted butter and chili butter in a pan

2. Add in the lobster

3. Add the brandy and stand back for the flambe, waiting for the liquor to burn off

4. Cook the pappardelle in a separate pot and use some of the pasta water to thicken the sauce.

5. Add the cooked pasta to the pan with the lobster and butter and add the one tablespoon of marinara sauce

6. Mix to incorporate and serve with crumbled feta cheese on top

Enjoy!