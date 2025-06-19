The Dish: Richard's Chicken Salad from Aneu Kitchens in Bryn Mawr

BRYN MAWR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In today's The Dish, we're making a classic summer lunch staple: chicken salad.

But this dish has a twist.

We head to Aneu Kitchens in Bryn Mawr, Montgomery County where Richard's Chicken Salad features an ingredient that could change the game: sour cream.

Richard is Meredith Coyle's father.

"He owned 28 restaurants in the city with my mom," Coyle says. "I just grew up in it."

Coyle is the CEO and health-obsessed brain child behind Aneu. She says her dad's chicken salad is a customer favorite.

"People come back for it and it's emotional," she says. "It makes me want to cry."

The Bryn Mawr location is Coyle's fourth Aneu storefront. Here, it's all about healthy convenience.

"I'm an integrated nutritionist, vegan chef, macrobiotic practitioner," she says. "I am all about enhancing health with food."

From fresh pressed juices and smoothies to salads and wraps, dips, appetizers, baked goods and more, every ingredient is pure and hand picked for health.

"This is teaching people how to live a better, longer, healthier life," she says. "It's just a small way to take out any of the chemicals or any of the bad stuff. So you're eating all pure stuff."

As for Richard's chicken salad, it's also a nod to his legacy.

"He was the best cook," she says. "He's been gone for 26 years."

She says she's taken his recipe and enhanced the health aspect.

"This is antibiotic free chicken that we roast in good avocado oil," she says. "We shred it and add organic grapes, because they're on the Dirty Dozen."

Also add to your mixture: mayonnaise, celery, salt and pepper. The ingredients are clean and easy.

But it's Richard's secret that makes it a real standout.

"Sour cream," she says. "Really good, yummy, thick, perfect sour cream."

Meredith has been in the restaurant and food business for 33 years.

At Aneu, she works with a team of chefs and nutritionists to create healthy versions of anything and everything, even candy bars!

"We make a version of a Snickers bar using a date stuffed with peanut butter and dipped in vegan chocolate and peanuts," she says.

From vegan to gluten free to dairy and sugar free, it's all grab-and-go.

"It really is a mission for us," she says. "It's good food made healthy."

She says her quiche is her claim to fame.

"It's a homemade crust with all good stuff in it, and then we make the same thing gluten free," she explains.

"We want to be the healthy Wawa," she says. "That's my shtick." "There's no seed oils in any of things we make, there's no chemicals, no preservatives, no nothing. People say I don't sound sexy when I talk like that. I'm like, that is so sexy to me."

Besides this new spot in Bryn Mawr, you'll also find Aneu Kitchens in Paoli, down the shore in Ocean City and Margate, New Jersey and a fifth location is coming soon.

"We're opening in Valley Forge National Historical Park," she says. "It's a huge one that's been a four-year project."

Coyle makes dog food, baby food and she's working on a second cookbook. She also stocks her storefront with items from local vendors.

"You can get everything for a party here," she says. "Bring a hostess gift, bring a side dish. In Paoli, we make our own wine. I'll try anything!"

Richard's Chicken Salad recipe from Aneu Kitchen

Ingredients:

- 4 free range bone-in chicken breasts

- 4 stalks organic celery

- 2 cups seedless, organic red grapes, halved

- 1 cup organic mayonnaise

- 1 cup organic sour cream

- 1/2 tsp. white pepper

- 1/2 tsp. Himalayan pink sea salt

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Spray chicken and baking sheet with olive oil spray and season the chicken with salt and pepper.

3. Roast seasoned chicken for 45 minutes.

4. Cool and pull meat off bone, shredding as you go.

5. In a small bowl, mix the mayonnaise, sour cream, pepper and salt.

6. In a large bowl, mix together all ingredients until everything is combined perfectly.