Disney Cruise Line reveals 8th ship: Disney Destiny

The design of the Disney Destiny is inspired by some of our favorite heroes and villains.

Disney has released new details about its newest cruise ship 'Destiny' - scheduled to set sail in 2025.

Disney has released new details about its newest cruise ship 'Destiny' - scheduled to set sail in 2025.

Disney has released new details about its newest cruise ship 'Destiny' - scheduled to set sail in 2025.

Disney has released new details about its newest cruise ship 'Destiny' - scheduled to set sail in 2025.

Even heroes need a vacation, and Disney Cruise Line is dedicating an entire ship to them and their evil counterparts.

The cruise line revealed new details about the Disney Destiny, which will set sail next year.

This will be the eighth ship to join the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

The design of the Disney Destiny is inspired by some of our favorite heroes and villains.

Our Alicia Vitarelli spoke with one of the Disney Imagineers who says, it's about time that Disney's dark side got a time to shine too!

"We always seem to highlight the heroes, but so many of our guests love hearing the villain stories as well, " says Beth Burkhardt, a Disney Imagineer and creative director for the ship. "So, for the first time, we're able to bring some villain-inspired spaces to life and have opportunities to meet heroes and villains together. In our Grand Hall, right when you enter the ship, we have Black Panther as our character."

From Disney to Pixar to Marvel, you'll find some of your favorite characters on board, serving up some wicked good fun.

Look for Cruella de Vil and Jack Sparrow, Edna Mode, and there's live dinner show called 'Pride Lands: Feast of the Lion King.'

The Disney Destiny will sail from the brand new DCL location at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale to spots in the western Caribbean and the Bahamas.

The ship is scheduled to make its maiden voyage next year. Guests can start booking on September 12.

Before the Destiny is debuted, the Disney Treasure will make its maiden voyage in December of this year at Port Canaveral near Orlando.

The Disney Adventure will also set sail next year from Singapore.

Disney is the parent company of 6abc.