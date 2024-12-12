Doctor charged with illegally prescribing medication in Bucks County basement office

MIDDLETOWN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A Bucks County doctor has been charged with illegally prescribing medication following a year-long investigation.

Kenneth Fox, 55, of Jenkintown, is accused of distributing the controlled substance Suboxone, which is used to treat opioid addiction.

Prosecutors say Fox was recently fired from Jefferson Health, but then continued to see patients in a basement hallway of his office in Middletown Township.

"In the basement, patients would have to wait inside a hallway where chairs were lined up. There were no appointment times, people would just show up and Dr. Fox would call out next when he wanted to see another patient," the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.

After a short visit, they say, Dr. Fox would give patients the controlled substance for a $130 fee.

Fox was being held in the Bucks County Prison on 10% of $75,000 bail.

