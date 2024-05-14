Off-duty officer fires gun during dog attack in Southwest Philadelphia

Police say an off-duty officer on the scene called 911 to report a female being attacked by four dogs on the highway.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A person is in the hospital after being attacked by a group of dogs in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened near S. 58th Street and Florence Avenue around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say an off-duty officer on the scene called 911 to report a female being attacked by four dogs on the road.

The off-duty officer then discharged his non-service weapon six to seven times, according to officials.

The victim was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. The status of the dogs is also unknown at this time.

