Dog attack in Fairmount Park leaves victim seriously injured; effort to catch dogs continues

Police and animal control officers are working to catch a pack of dogs after an attack in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park left a person seriously injured.

Police and animal control officers are working to catch a pack of dogs after an attack in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park left a person seriously injured.

Police and animal control officers are working to catch a pack of dogs after an attack in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park left a person seriously injured.

Police and animal control officers are working to catch a pack of dogs after an attack in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park left a person seriously injured.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police and animal control officers are working to catch a pack of dogs after an attack in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park left a person seriously injured.

Officials are now working to catch the dogs before anyone else is hurt.

It began around 2:20 a.m. Friday when ACCT Philly was alerted to a wild pack of dogs on Chamounix Drive.

Philadelphia police and ACCT Philly responded, and officials say one of the dogs tried to attack an ACCT staffer who was trying to wrangle the animals.

Police fired a gun to scare the dogs and they ran away.

ACCT was ultimately able to catch one of the dogs.

At that point, however, officers decided the dark woods were not safe and planned to come back out at daybreak to catch the four remaining dogs.

However, before the sun came up, the dogs attacked someone. The victim was rushed to the trauma unit at Penn Presbyterian.

"The problem is you have a pack mentality. Police have been very helpful in blocking off the street, making sure people aren't going down there, but it is scary. You've got a pack of dogs out there that have really seriously injured someone," said Sarah Barnett with ACCT Philly.

ACCT Philly believes someone most likely dumped them near the tennis courts because they keep returning to that area.

