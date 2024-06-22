WATCH LIVE

The Republican presidential candidate is expected to speak at 7 p.m.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Saturday, June 22, 2024 2:24AM
Trump to hold rally at Temple University in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Former President Donald Trump will be campaigning in North Philadelphia on Saturday.

Trump will speak at Temple University's Liacouras Center.

The Republican presidential candidate is expected to speak at 7 p.m.

The location is an unusual choice for Trump since Philadelphia is an overwhelmingly Democratic city.

However, Pennsylvania is a critical swing state in the election and every vote will count.

Meanwhile, Trump and President Joe Biden are set for a 90-minute debate next Thursday at 9 p.m. on CNN.

It is the first of two debates between Biden and Trump, the second taking place on Sept. 10 and hosted by ABC News.

The CNN debate is being simulcast on 6abc.

