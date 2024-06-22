Trump to hold rally at Temple University in Philadelphia

The Republican presidential candidate is expected to speak at 7 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Former President Donald Trump will be campaigning in North Philadelphia on Saturday.

Trump will speak at Temple University's Liacouras Center.

The location is an unusual choice for Trump since Philadelphia is an overwhelmingly Democratic city.

However, Pennsylvania is a critical swing state in the election and every vote will count.

Meanwhile, Trump and President Joe Biden are set for a 90-minute debate next Thursday at 9 p.m. on CNN.

It is the first of two debates between Biden and Trump, the second taking place on Sept. 10 and hosted by ABC News.

The CNN debate is being simulcast on 6abc.