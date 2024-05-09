Wildwood officials warn of metered parking ahead of NJ Trump rally this weekend

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Former President Donald Trump will be in Wildwood, New Jersey, this weekend for a campaign rally.

It takes place on Wildwood's beach at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

If you are going, officials say to prepare to pay for parking.

The Jersey Shore town says it will begin operating its metered parking spots on Friday, which is earlier than in years past.

The parking meters will remain active through the summer season.