Driver arrested after crash leaves 3 injured in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people were injured in a crash early Saturday morning in West Philadelphia.

It happened around 2 a.m. along the 5300 block of Girard Avenue.

Investigators say the crash involved a Nissan and a Hyundai.

Police arrested a woman driving the Hyundai on suspicion of being under the influence.

The three people who were injured were taken to the hospital in serious condition.