PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver was killed after a car rolled down an embankment in Southwest Philadelphia.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 5400 block of Lindbergh Avenue.

Police say the car went over a guardrail, down an embankment, then landed upside down on a train track.

First responders had trouble reaching the car.

Only the driver was inside.

The name of the person killed has not been released.